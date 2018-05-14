Heroes: Ms. Marvel in the MCU; ‘Doom Patrol’ Series in the Works

On this episode of Heroes, Jon Schnepp, Amy Dallen, and Robert Meyer Burnett discuss the following:
- Kevin Feige tells the BBC that Ms. Marvel is “definitely in the works” after the Captain Marvel movie is released.
- Variety is reporting that DC Universe has ordered a live-action 13 episode Doom Patrol series from Berlanti Productions. The show will go into production later this year for a 2019 launch.
- Revenge of the Fans editor-in-chief Mario-Francisco Robles is reporting that Warner Bros. is eyeing a 2020 release for Man of Steel 2.
- Jeremiah wreaks havoc as The Joker in the Gotham finale with “No Man’s Land” trailer.
- Adrian Pasdar as Gravitron is possibly showing up in the final episodes of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
- A number of outlets are reporting that Iron Fist Season 2 has wrapped production. Finn Jones promises “a season unlike anything we’ve seen before”.
- In a Q&A at the Cannes Film Festival, Ryan Coogler said it would be “amazing” to do an all-female Black Panther spinoff movie.
- The panel reviews the new Black Panther Blu-ray that comes out tomorrow.
- Twitter Questions