‘Ms. White Light’ Filmmakers on Delving into the Death Industry with Uplifting Results

We had a number of very impressive upcoming studio releases make a splash at SXSW this year but don’t sleep on some of the smaller films that also deserve the opportunity to make an impression well beyond the festival circuit, particularly director Paul Shoulberg‘s Ms. White Light. The movie features one of my favorite performances of the entire festival, Roberta Colindrez as Lex Cordova. Lex works alongside her father running an operation that offers counsel to terminally ill individuals. Lex has a knack for connecting to those who are dying, but can’t seem to do the same with people other than her clients.

I’m rooting for this one big time so it’s a real treat to get to spread the Ms. White Light love through my conversation with Shoulberg, Colindrez and her co-stars, Judith Light, John Ortiz, Carson Meyer and Zachary Spicer. The group swung by the Collider Studio in Austin at SXSW and we discussed the genesis of the idea, the similarities between Lex’s profession in the film and Meyer’s profession in real life as a doula, the importance of the growing film community in Indiana where they filmed Ms. White Light, and so much more. It’s a special group talking about a great film so do catch the full conversation at the top of this article and be sure to keep an eye out for Ms. White Light which will hopefully be made available soon!

