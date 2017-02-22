‘MST3K’ Cast Debuts in First Image as Netflix Sets a Premiere Date

0

After successfully funding a reboot through a Kickstarter campaign, Mystery Science Theater 3000 creator Joel Hodgson and company are now firmly set on Netflix’s schedule. The premiere date announcement also comes complete with the first image featuring the new cast and familiar characters.

Jonah Ray leads the charge with Patton Oswalt and Felicia Day pulling mad scientist duty, while Hampton Yount and Baron Vaughn step in as the new voices for the snarky robots, Crow T. Robot and Tom Servo.

Check out the announcement and image below:

Here’s what Hodgson had to say about the news:

Joel here. It’s been a really busy couple of weeks, and we just finished our third (and last) “Red Carpet Kickstarter Screening” of the first new episode of Mystery Science Theater, Experiment 1101. I’ll tell you more about those very soon, but right now, I’m writing to share some very important news: The new season of Mystery Science Theater 3000 will premiere on Netflix on April 14, 2017. You know, I always promised that I’d tell you as soon as I found out, and Netflix actually just told me as we were finishing the Q&A session for our screening here in Los Angeles. So, I wanted to write and tell you right away. Anyway, I’m off to meet some of the wonderful backers who came out for tonight’s screening, but I wanted to make sure you heard the news from me before you see it somewhere else. I’ll have more news for you soon. And just so you don’t worry, we promise: if your rewards include the new episodes – or the livestream screening of the first new episode — we’ll make sure you have them by April 14, when the new episodes premiere on Netflix. None of this would be happening without you. I’m really grateful.

