‘Mudbound’: New Trailer Highlights Dee Rees’ Powerful Southern Epic

Netflix has released a new Mudbound trailer. Dee Rees’ new film follows two families, one white and one black, in the South in the lead-up and aftermath of World War II. It’s a masterful work of filmmaking with the kind of storytelling that evokes the best work of William Faulkner. The story is told from multiple perspectives, letting the viewer understand the hardships of its various characters as they seek to dig out a life as rural farmers in Mississippi.

The trailer itself isn’t bad, but I can’t help but feel like even with a limited theatrical release, Mudbound will fail to make waves, not because of the content of the movie, but because it’s just another title for the streaming giant. While Netflix might end up mounting an Oscar campaign for the movie, ultimately those campaigns are bolstered by audience interest, and you have to get audiences willing to take two and a half hours out of their day to see a tough drama that has no easy answers. On the one hand, I like the Netflix is backing these filmmakers, and given the choice between Netflix and no distribution at all, Netflix is the obvious choice. But I feel like it’s a title that’s going to be sadly overlooked, or it will just sit in people’s lists forever, a title you hover over before going to something more relaxing or immediate.

Check out the Mudbound trailer below, and click here for Adam Chitwood’s review from Sundance. The film hits Netflix and select theaters on November 17th and you should watch it as soon as possible. The film stars Carey Mulligan, Jason Clarke, Mary J. Blige, Rob Morgan, Jonathan Banks, Jason Mitchell, and Garrett Hedlund.

