First ‘Mudbound’ Trailer Reveals One of the Best Films of the Year

Netflix has released the first trailer for Mudbound, and this is a movie folks are going to be talking about a lot in the coming months. Co-written and directed by Dee Rees (Pariah), this Southern epic is based on the Hillary Jordan novel of the same name and takes place in the 1940s, where it revolves around two families—one white and one black—who live on one farm. The black family works the farm for the white family, but the stories of the characters are endlessly intertwined as they navigate racism, poverty, and World War II side by side.

I was lucky enough to catch this one at Sundance earlier this year, where Netflix acquired the film for a whopping $12.5 million, and I can tell you it’s terrific (read my full review here). Rees is able to deftly navigate tricky territory while also infusing every single character with dimensionality and shading—these characters feel human, not fictional. Moreover, Rees filled out her crew with mostly women (including Black Panther cinematographer Rachel Morrison), and the craft on display in this film is something to behold.

This could be Netflix’s first major Oscar contender and indeed they’re making a big push, including screening the film at the Toronto International Film Festival this week where it will hopefully pick up some steam. So not only is this a great movie, it’s one folks will likely be talking about a lot in the weeks and months to come.

Check out the Mudbound trailer below. The film stars Garrett Hedlund, Jason Mitchell, Carey Mulligan, Jason Clarke, Mary J. Blige, Rob Morgan, and Jonathan Banks. Mudbound will be available on Netflix and released in theaters on November 17th.