14 New Images From Disney’s Live-Action ‘Mulan’ Tease an Epic Hero’s Journey

Disney unveiled the teaser trailer for the live-action remake Mulan on Sunday, sharing 14 stunning new images and one epic new poster as well. Between the teaser, images, and poster, it looks like director Niki Caro‘s (Whale Rider) remake of the 1998 animated film will recreate many familiar plot points while also breathing new life into the story as it also adapts from the narrative poem The Ballad of Mulan.

Much like the teaser trailer, the new Mulan images track Hua Mulan’s (Liu Yifei) journey from would-be wife to warrior. At the start of the film, Mulan is the daughter of honored warrior Hua Zhou (Tzi Ma). She is resigned to the idea of an arranged marriage, something her parents want and expect, but she harbors dreams of following in her father’s footsteps as a warrior. The opportunity for Mulan to fight in the Imperial Army, just like her father, arises when a new threat, the witch Xian Liang (Gong Li), rises up and prepares to invade China. Mulan joins the army, masquerading as male recruit Hua Jun, and goes on to become one of the strongest, most capable warriors China have ever had.

Among the most stunning of the images show Mulan in her two modes: obedient daughter and courageous warrior. The above image showcases the former, with Mulan dressed in all of the finery expected of an eligible young woman. Clearly, she looks the part but she certainly doesn’t feel the part. That seems to change in the image below, where Mulan is shown in the middle of battle. A determined look on her face and her arrow poised to strike, this is the Mulan fans old and new have loved or will come to love. Other new images, which you can see below, show Mulan on the battlefield, with her mother and the town matchmaker, and taking on the invading army one-on-one.

In addition to Liu, Ma, and Li, the all-Asian Mulan cast includes: Donnie Yen (Star Wars: Rogue One); Jason Scott Lee (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny); Rosalind Chao (Star Trek: Deep Space Nine); Yoson An (The Meg); Utkarsh Ambudkar (Pitch Perfect); Ron Yuan(Marco Polo); and Cheng Pei-Pei (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon).

Mulan, one of many upcoming Disney live-action remakes, arrives in theaters March 27, 2020.