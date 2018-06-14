Exclusive: Disney Junior’s ‘Muppet Babies’ Form a Rock Band in a New Clip

0

In a very special Collider Kids weekday exclusive, we’re bringing Muppet Babies fans an early look at Disney Junior’s new episode before it arrives tomorrow morning. Our exclusive clip comes from the second part of the new episode, titled “Muppet Rock”, and it features a special guest-appearance from Dr. Teeth, leader of The Electric Mayhem band. Fun fact: This is the first time that any of the Muppets have appeared in their original puppet form (i.e., not animated) on the show. Dr. Teeth has a once-in-a-lifetime offer for one of the Muppet Babies, but you’ll have to tune in for the full episode to see how it turns out!

Muppet Babies voice cast includes Jenny Slate as Miss Nanny; Melanie Harrison as Piggy; Dee Bradley Baker as Animal; Ben Diskin as Gonzo; Eric Bauza as Fozzie; Jessica DiCicco as Summer; and rounding out the cast as Kermit is Matt Danner, who also serves as supervising director on the series.

Check out our exclusive clip from tomorrow’s Muppet Babies episode below:

“The Good, The Bad and The Froggy / Muppet Rock”

In the first story of the episode titled “The Good, The Bad and The Froggy,” Kermit and the gang go on a rootin’-tootin’ Wild West Adventure. Then, in “Muppet Rock,” the Muppet Babies form a rock band and Dr. Teeth makes a special guest appearance. This episode of Disney Junior’s hit animated series, “Muppet Babies,” premieres FRIDAY, JUNE 15 at 9:30 a.m. ET/PT on Disney Junior.

