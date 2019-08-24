‘Muppets Now’ Disney+ Series Announced, Celebrity Guest Stars Teased

0

Late on the first day of the D23 Expo came news that Muppets Now, a new series feature Kermit and Co., is coming to Disney+. It’s been a hot minute since we’ve heard from Kermit, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo, and the rest of the Muppets crew. Thankfully, Kermit helped Disney+ announced the news when he tweeted out an announcement of the new series that will be cooked up.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Muppets Now will be a shortform unscripted series featuring — you guessed it — the Muppets. The gang will star alongside various celebrity guests for the series but it’s still unclear what exactly will be going on in each episode. The series will be produced by Muppets Studios. Unfortunately, that’s all the information as we have at the moment.

For now, what’s exciting is the fact that the Muppets are finally coming back to television after their short-lived ABC mockumentary series The Muppets. was on the air back in 2015. The Muppets. took a more adult stab at depicting the world of arguably the most famous group of puppets known to mankind. Over the course of 17 episodes, The Muppets. followed each of the many Muppets, tracking their personal and professional lives. It was one of the bolder approaches taken to showing off the interior lives of these feisty characters but, unfortunately, it was too big a risk to net any meaningful rewards. It’s also been a while since we’ve had a Muppets movie. The most recent installment on that front was 2014’s Muppets Most Wanted, starring Ricky Gervais, Tina Fey, and Ty Burrell.

Needless to say, the lack of Muppets material in the current pop culture sphere is very obvious at this point in time and I’m glad it’s getting rectified. Bringing the Muppets to Disney+ (set to launch in 2020) is the perfect venue for this wily crew to do their thing. There will no doubt be lots of hijinks (Muppets and hijinks go together like peanut butter and jelly) along with some heartwarming moments — and I’m fully ready for every second of it.

Muppets Now is expected in 2020.