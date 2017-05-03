First ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ Images Reveal Daisy Ridley, Josh Gad, Johnny Depp, and More

0

The first images from the upcoming Murder on the Orient Express have landed online, and it’s a star-studded affair. The 20th Century Fox film is an adaptation of the classic Agatha Christie mystery directed by Kenneth Branagh, and the Thor and Cinderella director assembled one hell of a cast to bring it to life. In these first images we see Branagh as Hercule Poirot, Johnny Depp as Edward Ratchett, Michelle Pfeiffer as Caroline Hubbard, Daisy Ridley as Mary Debenham, Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr. as Doctor Arbuthnot, Manuel Garcia Rulfo as Biniamino Marquez, Judi Dench as Princess Dragomiroff, Olivia Colmon as Hildegarde Schmidt, Penelope Cruz as Pilar Estravados, Sergei Polunin as Count Andrenyi, and Josh Gad as Hector MacQueen. Phew.

Remember those famous videos of Josh Gad trying to get The Last Jedi spoilers out of Daisy Ridley? Yeah, those were shot during the production of this film. This is a massive starry ensemble, and everyone looks to be having a blast all done up and ready to dig into this mystery.

As the title suggests, the story takes place on a packed train where one of the passengers is murdered. Branagh’s detective then gets on the case to try and figure out what happened and why. This is a big, splashy period picture—something Branagh knows how to do well—and the cast is wildly talented, so I’m eager to see the trailer for this thing.

Check out the first images for now, via EW. Murder on the Orient Express opens in theaters on November 10th.