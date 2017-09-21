‘Murder on the Orient Express’: New Trailer Has Hercule Poirot Trying to Find a Killer

0

20th Century Fox has released a new Murder on the Orient Express trailer. Based on the Agatha Christie mystery novel of the same name, the film follows famous detective Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh) as he tries to solve the murder of one of the passengers aboard the Orient Express.

This continues to look like a fun and stylish murder mystery, and the work that Branagh does here as director with cinematographer Haris Zambarloukos really seems to elevate the material. Indeed, things could get claustrophobic quickly when you have a bunch of characters talking on a train, but it looks as though Branagh has found ways to keep the visual palate dynamic. Moreover, the cast is terrific and Daisy Ridley fans will no doubt be excited to see the actress in her first post-Star Wars: The Force Awakens role here.

Check out the new Murder on the Orient Express trailer below. The film opens November 10th and also stars Tom Bateman, Penelope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Johnny Depp, Josh Gad, Derek Jacobi, Leslie Odom Jr., Michelle Pfeiffer, Daisy Ridley, Marwan Kenzari, Olivia Colman, Lucy Boynton, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Sergei Polunin.

Here’s the official synopsis for Murder on the Orient Express: