First ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ Trailer Reveals Star-Studded Murder Mystery

0

20th Century Fox has unveiled the first trailer for the star-studded Agatha Christie adaptation Murder on the Orient Express. Directed by Kenneth Branagh (Thor) and scripted by American Gods co-creator Michael Green, the film boasts a massive A-list cast and takes place on a packed train where one of the passengers is murdered. Detective Hercule Poirot, played by Branagh, is on the case, and begins narrowing his suspects one by one.

Even if you’ve never read Christie’s 1934 detective novel or have not seen Sidney Lumet‘s Oscar-winning 1974 feature film adaptation, if you’re a fan of murder mysteries, this seems like an easy sell. However, the trailer wisely shies away from revealing any facets of Poirot’s investigation, opting instead to highlight the movie’s strengths: the fantastic cast and the most excellent variety of mustaches. Poirot himself, who boasts that he is perhaps the greatest detective in the world, also boasts the world’s greatest facial hair, even if it’s painfully and obviously fake. The trailer’s worth a watch just for that.

Watch the first Murder on the Orient Express trailer below. The film also stars Johnny Depp as Edward Ratchett, Michelle Pfeiffer as Caroline Hubbard, Daisy Ridley as Mary Debenham, Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr. as Doctor Arbuthnot, Manuel Garcia Rulfo as Biniamino Marquez, Judi Dench as Princess Dragomiroff, Olivia Colmon as Hildegarde Schmidt, Penelope Cruz as Pilar Estravados, Sergei Polunin as Count Andrenyi, and Josh Gad as Hector MacQueen. Murder on the Orient Express opens in theaters on November 10th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Murder on the Orient Express: