There’s a ‘Murphy Brown’ Reboot Coming, If That’s Something That Interests You

Hey, let’s hop in the Wayback Machine to travel 30 years ago. In November of 1988, a sitcom by the name of Murphy Brown debuted on CBS. The show centered on the title character, played by Candice Bergen, a TV reporter/recovering alcoholic who attempts to return to her day job after a spot of rehab at the Betty Ford Clinic. She was reunited with her fellow veteran anchor and an experienced investigative reporter, though the addition of a yuppie executive producer and a former Miss America anchor in her absence certainly complicated things. It was a winning combination.

Fast-forward 10 years and 10 seasons later, when Murphy Brown had tallied numerous Golden Globes and Emmy wins (and a boatload of nominations), and the sitcom came to a conclusion in May of 1998. But everything old is new again in 2018, as TV Line reports that CBS has ordered a 13-episode revival of the series that has Bergen set to return to her award-winning title role. If that’s not enough to get you excited, the fact that series creator Diane English will also be returning to her role as executive producer/writer.

“Murphy Brown returns [30 years later!] to a world of cable news, social media, fake news and a very different political and cultural climate.”

Here’s what CBS had to say about the planned revival:

So it remains to be seen what became of “FYI”, the newsmagazine that Murphy Brown and her colleagues worked for back in the halcyon days of the late 80s and 90s. There are plenty of generational divides to mine for humor here, be it in the world of social media and how people of different age strata interact with it, the evolution of news media from network, to cable, to online platforms, and more. And since CBS’ audience traditionally skews a bit older, they’re likely feeling pretty confident that original fans of Murphy Brown will turn up for the revival, and if any newcomers tag along, that’ll be a nice bonus.

