‘Museo’ Trailer Has Gael Garcia Bernal Leading the Biggest Heist in Mexico’s History

YouTube Originals has released the Museo trailer. Based on a true story, the film follows Juan Nuñez (Gael García Bernal) and Benjamín Wilson (Leonardo Ortizgris), two men in arrested development who decide that the best way to distinguish themselves is to steal some of the most valuable artifacts from Mexico’s iconic National Anthropology Museum. As is often the case with dumb thieves, things do not go as planned.

Museo looks like it walks the line well between tense heist drama and bouts of comedy. It doesn’t seem to be wholly about “Look at these dumb criminals” as much as it’s “Look at these two guys who are dangerously out of their depth.” There appears to be some comic elements, but they don’t overwhelm the picture, and I’m certainly curious to check this one out.

Check out the Museo trailer below. The film opens in New York on September 14th and in Los Angeles on September 28th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Museo: