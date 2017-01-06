First ‘Mute’ Images Reveal Paul Rudd and Alexander Skarsgard in Duncan Jones’ Sci-Fi Noir

0

The first images from Moon and Source Code filmmaker Duncan Jones’ new film Mute have arrived, and they are a far cry from his most recent feature Warcraft. Indeed, Jones made his blockbuster debut with the video game adaptation this summer to somewhat mixed results (hey, I kinda liked it okay?), but his next film is one he’s been developing for a very long time. The sci-fi thriller takes place in the year 2052 in Berlin and stars Alexander Skarsgard as a mute bartender who lost the ability to speak after a childhood accident. When his girlfriend (Seyneb Saleh) suddenly disappears, he sets out “on a noir-ish quest to find her, diving deep into the city’s seedy, neon underworld.” Paul Rudd and Justin Theroux co-star as a pair of American surgeons who serve as Skarsgard’s only clue.

Neon and noir are definitely the key words that come to mind when looking at these images, and the film looks to be visually in the realm of something like Blade Runner. Jones reunites with his Moon cinematographer Gary Shaw for the first time since that feature, and indeed Mute is intended to serve as the second film in a proposed trilogy that began with Moon. So yes, Mute takes place in the same universe as Moon.

Jones has more than proven his talent with his previous features, and while Warcraft failed to connect in the way Jones and Universal were hoping, Jones was toying around with a lot of fascinating ideas in that film, and one can only imagine how exciting his proposed sequel would have been.

For now, though, Mute looks fantastic, and is certainly one of our most anticipated films of the year. Check out the first images below, via Netflix. Mute is set to be released on Netflix sometime this year.