‘My Dinner with Hervé’ Trailer Sees Peter Dinklage as the ‘Fantasy Island’ Icon

HBO has released the first My Dinner with Hervé trailer. The film, directed by Sacha Gervasi (Hitchcock), is based on the true, unlikely friendship between struggling journalist Danny Tate (Jamie Dornan) and famous French dwarf actor Hervé Villechaize (Peter Dinklage), who was best known for his work on Fantasy Island and The Man with the Golden Gun.

This is only the briefest of teasers and serves more as an announcement than a real look at the movie. That being said, I’m all for Dinklage taking on roles like this, and since he’s also serving as a producer on the film, it’s clearly a story he’s incredibly passionate about telling. It could be a way for Dinklage to tell the story of what it’s like being a dwarf actor without getting autobiographical. Either way, it should be interesting, and I’m eager to see this one.

Check out the My Dinner with Hervé trailer below. The film hits HBO on October 20th and also stars Mireille Enos, Harriet Walter, Oona Chaplin, David Strahairn, and Andy Garcia.

Here’s the official synopsis for My Dinner with Herve: