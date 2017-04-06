Exclusive Clip from ‘My Entire High School Sinking into the Sea’ Introduces Lunch Lady Lorraine

Easily one of the most unique and visually striking movies you’ll see in theaters this year is writer-director Dash Shaw‘s My Entire High School Sinking into the Sea, an animated comedy with a mouthful of a title that only just scratches the surface. There’s high school drama, a mysterious cover-up, romance, satire, and a cataclysmic event that could, well, sink the whole thing.
In addition to the shifting scribbles and scrawls of Shaw’s signature artwork, a major draw for My Entire High School Sinking into the Sea is the excellent cast, some of whom are on display in our exclusive clip from the film. It features Jason Schwartzman‘s lead character, Dash, being forced to drink down a health tonic by Lunch Lady Lorraine (Susan Sarandon). Look, if the Lunch Lady says it’s good for your recuperative powers, who are we to argue?
Also starring Reggie Watts, Maya Rudolph and Lena Dunham, GKIDS will release My Entire High School Sinking into the Sea in select theaters on April 14th.
Check out our exclusive clip from My Entire High School Sinking into the Sea below:
Here’s the official synopsis for My Entire High School Sinking into the Sea:
GKIDS proudly presents a new animated comedy from acclaimed cartoonist Dash Shaw (New School), featuring the voices of Jason Schwartzman, Lena Dunham, Reggie Watts, Maya Rudolph and Susan Sarandon.
Dash (Jason Schwartzman) and his best friend Assaf (Reggie Watts) are preparing for another year at Tides High School muckraking on behalf of their widely-distributed but little-read school newspaper, edited by their friend Verti (Maya Rudolph). But just when a blossoming relationship between Assaf and Verti threatens to destroy the boys’ friendship, Dash learns of the administration’s cover-up that puts all the students in danger. As disaster erupts and the friends race to escape through the roof of the school, they are joined by a popular know-it- all (Lena Dunham) and a lunch lady (Susan Sarandon) who is much more than meets the eye, in this wild send-up of disaster cinema, high school comedy and blockbuster satire.