Exclusive Clip from ‘My Entire High School Sinking into the Sea’ Introduces Lunch Lady Lorraine

0

Easily one of the most unique and visually striking movies you’ll see in theaters this year is writer-director Dash Shaw‘s My Entire High School Sinking into the Sea, an animated comedy with a mouthful of a title that only just scratches the surface. There’s high school drama, a mysterious cover-up, romance, satire, and a cataclysmic event that could, well, sink the whole thing.

In addition to the shifting scribbles and scrawls of Shaw’s signature artwork, a major draw for My Entire High School Sinking into the Sea is the excellent cast, some of whom are on display in our exclusive clip from the film. It features Jason Schwartzman‘s lead character, Dash, being forced to drink down a health tonic by Lunch Lady Lorraine (Susan Sarandon). Look, if the Lunch Lady says it’s good for your recuperative powers, who are we to argue?

Also starring Reggie Watts, Maya Rudolph and Lena Dunham, GKIDS will release My Entire High School Sinking into the Sea in select theaters on April 14th.

Check out our exclusive clip from My Entire High School Sinking into the Sea below:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here’s the official synopsis for My Entire High School Sinking into the Sea: