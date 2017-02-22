First Trailer for ‘My Entire High School Sinking into the Sea’ Animates the End of the World

0

If you combined a John Hughes‘ high school drama (and humor) with the apocalyptic vision (and humor) of This Is the End in the art styling (and … humors?) of Hieronymus Bosch, you’d have something resembling My Entire High School Sinking into the Sea. The first trailer for this mouthful of a movie title does a fantastic job at teasing the story, a darkly comic tale of social class warfare set in the chaotic and contentious halls of a high school, all presented as an animated Hellscape.

Acclaimed cartoonist Dash Shaw‘s debut is “equal parts disaster cinema, high school comedy and blockbuster satire, told through a dream-like mixed media animation style that incorporates drawings, paintings and collage.” A star-studded voice cast brings the students of Tides High School to life as they navigate pitfalls of adolescence. Though it verges into the apocalyptic, the movie keeps its characters at the heart of the story. Keep an eye out for this one.

Starring Jason Schwartzman, Reggie Watts, Maya Rudolph, Susan Sarandon, and Lena Dunham, look for My Entire High School Sinking into the Sea in select theaters on April 14th.

