First Trailer for ‘My Entire High School Sinking into the Sea’ Animates the End of the World

If you combined a John Hughes‘ high school drama (and humor) with the apocalyptic vision (and humor) of This Is the End in the art styling (and … humors?) of Hieronymus Bosch, you’d have something resembling My Entire High School Sinking into the Sea. The first trailer for this mouthful of a movie title does a fantastic job at teasing the story, a darkly comic tale of social class warfare set in the chaotic and contentious halls of a high school, all presented as an animated Hellscape.
Acclaimed cartoonist Dash Shaw‘s debut is “equal parts disaster cinema, high school comedy and blockbuster satire, told through a dream-like mixed media animation style that incorporates drawings, paintings and collage.” A star-studded voice cast brings the students of Tides High School to life as they navigate pitfalls of adolescence. Though it verges into the apocalyptic, the movie keeps its characters at the heart of the story. Keep an eye out for this one.
Starring Jason Schwartzman, Reggie Watts, Maya Rudolph, Susan Sarandon, and Lena Dunham, look for My Entire High School Sinking into the Sea in select theaters on April 14th.
Check out the first trailer below:
Here’s the official synopsis for My Entire High School Sinking into the Sea:
GKIDS proudly presents a new animated comedy from acclaimed cartoonist Dash Shaw (New School), featuring the voices of Jason Schwartzman, Lena Dunham, Reggie Watts, Maya Rudolph and Susan Sarandon.
Dash (Jason Schwartzman) and his best friend Assaf (Reggie Watts) are preparing for another year at Tides High School muckraking on behalf of their widely-distributed but little-read school newspaper, edited by their friend Verti (Maya Rudolph). But just when a blossoming relationship between Assaf and Verti threatens to destroy the boys’ friendship, Dash learns of the administration’s cover-up that puts all the students in danger. As disaster erupts and the friends race to escape through the roof of the school, they are joined by a popular know-it- all (Lena Dunham) and a lunch lady (Susan Sarandon) who is much more than meets the eye, in this wild send-up of disaster cinema, high school comedy and blockbuster satire.