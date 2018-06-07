‘My Hero Academia: Two Heroes’ Movie to Make World Premiere at Anime Expo 2018

0

Anime’s hottest new heroes will soon make their big-screen debut with the release of My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, the first film from the hit franchise. Funimation Films acquired the rights to the highly anticipated movie from Toho Co. Ltd. and will distribute the film across the U.S. and Canada this fall. But to kick-off the film’s theatrical marketing, Funimation Films, Toho and Anime Expo have partnered together to present the subtitled world premiere of the film at next month’s Anime Expo 2018 in Los Angeles. Admission to the 90-minute movie event is free to all Anime Expo 2018 badge holders with seating on a first come, first served basis. A celebrity guest panel will follow immediately after the film and feature talent from both the film and series.

Set your schedules for Thursday, July 5, 2018 at Anime Expo 2018 – Los Angeles Convention Center, Main Event Hall B, with the subtitled world premiere of My Hero Academia: Two Heroes arriving at 12:30pm followed by the celebrity guest panel at 2:00pm. Attending the event will be Daiki Yamashita (Japanese voice actor of Deku), Mirai Shida (Japanese voice actor of the new movie character, Melissa Shield), Katsuhisa Namase (Japanese voice actor of the new movie character, David Shield), Justin Briner (English voice actor of Deku) and Colleen Clinkenbeard (English ADR director and voice of Yaoyorozu).

Check out the Japanese trailer for My Hero Academia: Two Heroes below for a taste of what’s to come:

Here’s the official synopsis for My Hero Academia: Two Heroes: