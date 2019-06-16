Big news for My Hero Academia fans today: The first trailer for Season 4 of the fan-favorite, action-packed anime series is here! With it comes news of the fourth season’s release date this fall, as revealed by the show’s website, so mark your calendars for October 12th. FUNimation will stream the new season as it airs in Japan, but they’ll also be debuting the Season 4 premiere at Anime Expo 2019 this July 6th. But wait, there’s more!
This season, Shinichiro Miki will join the series as Sir Nighteye, “All Might’s former sidekick whose quirk, “Foresight”, allows him to see a person’s future,” as Crunchyroll reports; be sure to check out the first-look image of Sir Nighteye below. Additionally, voice actors Kaori Nazuka (Toru Hagakure), David Matranga (Shoto Todoroki), Patrick Seitz (Endeavor), and Ricco Fajardo (Mirio Togata) will be joining the Anime Expo presentation of the My Hero Academia Season 4 premiere.
Check out the Season 4 trailer for My Hero Academia below, followed by the brand new poster:
And here’s FUNimation’s trailer for the news that they’ll be premiering Season 4 at Anime Expo:
Season 4 is coming to FunimationNow in Fall 2019!
In a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered Quirk, Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that won’t stop him from enrolling in a prestigious hero academy.
And here’s the first look at Sir Nighteye:
