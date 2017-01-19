‘My Life as a Zucchini’ Trailer Reveals U.S. Version of the Animated Oscar-Contender

0

A new trailer for the U.S. version of the stop-motion animated film My Life as a Zucchini has been released online, courtesy of GKIDS. The French film has emerged as a bona fide Oscar contender in the Best Animated Feature race, and indeed the film has assembled a robust U.S. voice cast for release here in the states. The film revolves around a young boy named Zucchini who’s attempting to come to terms with his mother’s sudden death. He befriends a police officer and soon learns to come out of his shell thanks to newfound friends.

While the premise is a bit vague, the film looks absolutely delightful. It has the melancholy of a film like ParaNorman as well as the gorgeous stop-motion animation of LAIKA’s output, and it looks like an animated feature that doesn’t rest its laurels on gimmicky one-liners or pop culture references. That’s a refreshing change of pace, and it’s not hard to see why so many have taken to the film.

Check out the My Life as a Zucchini trailer below. The film’s U.S. voice cast includes Will Forte, Nick Offerman, Ellen Page, and Amy Sedaris. My Life as a Zucchini opens in the U.S. on February 24th.

