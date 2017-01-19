‘My Life as a Zucchini’ Trailer Reveals U.S. Version of the Animated Oscar-Contender

A new trailer for the U.S. version of the stop-motion animated film My Life as a Zucchini has been released online, courtesy of GKIDS. The French film has emerged as a bona fide Oscar contender in the Best Animated Feature race, and indeed the film has assembled a robust U.S. voice cast for release here in the states. The film revolves around a young boy named Zucchini who’s attempting to come to terms with his mother’s sudden death. He befriends a police officer and soon learns to come out of his shell thanks to newfound friends.
While the premise is a bit vague, the film looks absolutely delightful. It has the melancholy of a film like ParaNorman as well as the gorgeous stop-motion animation of LAIKA’s output, and it looks like an animated feature that doesn’t rest its laurels on gimmicky one-liners or pop culture references. That’s a refreshing change of pace, and it’s not hard to see why so many have taken to the film.
Check out the My Life as a Zucchini trailer below. The film’s U.S. voice cast includes Will Forte, Nick Offerman, Ellen Page, and Amy Sedaris. My Life as a Zucchini opens in the U.S. on February 24th.
Here’s the official synopsis for My Life as a Zucchini:
After his mother’s sudden death, Zucchini is befriended by a police officer, Raymond, who accompanies him to his new foster home, filled with other orphans his age. At first he struggles to find his place in this at times strange and hostile environment.
But with Raymond’s help and his newfound friends, Zucchini eventually learns to trust and love, as he searches for a new family of his own. Brought to life through striking character designs and expressive stop-motion animation, the story soars with laughter, sorrow, and joy, and stands as a testament to the resilience of the human heart. Beginning with its debut at Cannes, the film has stirred up an overwhelming response on the festival circuit, taking home top jury and audience prizes at Annecy, Melbourne and Angoulême, as it prepares to melt hearts with its U.S. debut at Sundance.