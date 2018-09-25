Exclusive New Trailer for ‘My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic’ Holiday Special

Gather your friends, family members, and pony pals for our exclusive reveal of the new trailer for My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic holiday special, “Best Gift Ever”! In the upcoming special, Twilight Sparkle, Rarity, Applejack, Pinkie Pie, Rainbow Dash and Fluttershy prepare for the annual Hearth’s Warming holiday, but things get pretty tense as the ponies try to make sure all of their friends are getting their perfect gift. With so many characters and only so much time, the pressure is on, so the ponies and pals come up with a new plan to bring the spirit of fun back to the holiday.
Premiering Saturday, 10/27 at 1p/12c on Discovery Family, the one-hour special My Little Pony: Best Gift Ever will show that it’s never too early to get into the gift-giving spirit. Check out our exclusive trailer reveal below!
It’s the holiday season and the pony friends are galloping through EQUESTRIA to find the BEST GIFT EVER for each other! Throughout their adventures, they come to find that friendship is every pony’s favorite gift after all.
As the ponies all prepare for another Hearth’s Warming, families come together to celebrate the big holiday. The Pie family arrives in Ponyville and Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy, Applejack, Rarity and Rainbow Dash are ready for the big day… but Princess Twilight Sparkle doesn’t have time to celebrate!
With her new school taking up her time and Shining Armor, Cadance and Baby Flurry Heart coming to visit, Twilight is behind on her to-do list. She hasn’t even begun to shop! Luckily her friends are here to help! Instead of one gift for every pony, they decide to do a Hearthswarming Helper and give just one gift to the pony whose cutie mark they pull out of Applejack’s hat.
But now, the pressure’s on to find the one perfect gift to make each pony’s holiday special. By seeking help from their friends all over Equestria, the Mane 6 and Spike are each hoping to find the best gift ever. With their hopes high, they set out on a magical adventure to make each pony’s Hearthswarming bright.