Exclusive New Trailer for ‘My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic’ Holiday Special

Gather your friends, family members, and pony pals for our exclusive reveal of the new trailer for My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic holiday special, “Best Gift Ever”! In the upcoming special, Twilight Sparkle, Rarity, Applejack, Pinkie Pie, Rainbow Dash and Fluttershy prepare for the annual Hearth’s Warming holiday, but things get pretty tense as the ponies try to make sure all of their friends are getting their perfect gift. With so many characters and only so much time, the pressure is on, so the ponies and pals come up with a new plan to bring the spirit of fun back to the holiday.

Premiering Saturday, 10/27 at 1p/12c on Discovery Family, the one-hour special My Little Pony: Best Gift Ever will show that it’s never too early to get into the gift-giving spirit. Check out our exclusive trailer reveal below!