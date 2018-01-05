Exclusive: ‘My Little Pony: The Movie’ Clip Introduces Zoe Saldana & Emily Blunt’s Characters

0

If you already have plans to pick up My Little Pony: The Movie on Blu-ray or DVD, I have some good news for you: the animated adventure arrives January 9th! To celebrate its arrival, we have an exclusive early look at one of the movie’s fan-focused special features that you’ll find on the Lionsgate Home Entertainment release. This clip visits with the new additions to the My Little Pony family, namely Zoe Saldana as the pirate parrot Captain Celaeno and Emily Blunt as the nefarious Tempest Shadow.

They join best friends Twilight Sparkle (Tara Strong), Rainbow Dash (Ashleigh Ball), Pinkie Pie (Andrea Libman), Applejack (Ball), Fluttershy (Libman), and Rarity (Tabitha St. Germain), along with Primetime Emmy-winner Kristin Chenoweth, Golden Globe-nominee Liev Schreiber, Michael Peña, Sia, Taye Diggs, and Golden Globe-nominee Uzo Aduba. You can bring them all home on digital now and on all available platforms starting January 9th!

Check out our exclusive reveal of the My Little Pony: The Movie Blu-ray extras below: