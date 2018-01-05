Exclusive: ‘My Little Pony: The Movie’ Clip Introduces Zoe Saldana & Emily Blunt’s Characters

If you already have plans to pick up My Little Pony: The Movie on Blu-ray or DVD, I have some good news for you: the animated adventure arrives January 9th! To celebrate its arrival, we have an exclusive early look at one of the movie’s fan-focused special features that you’ll find on the Lionsgate Home Entertainment release. This clip visits with the new additions to the My Little Pony family, namely Zoe Saldana as the pirate parrot Captain Celaeno and Emily Blunt as the nefarious Tempest Shadow.
They join best friends Twilight Sparkle (Tara Strong), Rainbow Dash (Ashleigh Ball), Pinkie Pie (Andrea Libman), Applejack (Ball), Fluttershy (Libman), and Rarity (Tabitha St. Germain), along with Primetime Emmy-winner Kristin Chenoweth, Golden Globe-nominee Liev Schreiber, Michael Peña, Sia, Taye Diggs, and Golden Globe-nominee Uzo Aduba. You can bring them all home on digital now and on all available platforms starting January 9th!
Check out our exclusive reveal of the My Little Pony: The Movie Blu-ray extras below:
Join the Mane 6 and their new friends when My Little Pony: The Movie comes home on Blu-ray™ Combo Pack (plus DVD and Digital), DVD, and On Demand January 9th from Lionsgate.
When a dark force threatens Ponyville, the Mane 6 go on a journey beyond Equestria to save their beloved home and they meet new friends and exciting challenges along the way.
Directed by “My Little Pony” veteran Jayson Thiessen (“My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic”) and including original music and songs performed by Sia, Taye Diggs, Zoe Saldana, Kristin Chenoweth, and Emily Blunt, My Little Pony: The Movie is full of music, fun, and laughter for the whole family. The My Little Pony: The Movie Blu-ray and DVD include all-new special features, including a deleted scene, a music video, three featurettes starring the Mane 6, an exclusive Equestria Girls Short and a Hanazuki short.
BLU-RAY/DVD/DIGITAL SPECIAL FEATURES
- Deleted Scene
- Equestria Girls Short
- “Baking with Pinkie Pie” Featurette
- “Making Magic with the Mane 6 and Their New Friends” Featurette
- “The Journey Beyond Equestria” Featurette
- “I’m the Friend You Need” Music Video (Sung by Taye Diggs)
- “Hanazuki: Full of Treasures” Featurette