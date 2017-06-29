‘My Little Pony: The Movie’ Trailer Goes Dark as the New Cast Members Are Revealed

0

If it’s been a minute since you’ve watched My Little Pony, like say the mid-1980s to early 1990s, then this super-colorful and crazy trailer for My Little Pony: The Movie is probably going to shock you. The world has vastly expanded in the 30-odd years of the Hasbro franchise and there are plenty of ponies and other anthropomorphic critters to populate it. Prepare yourselves!

The current My Little Pony series centers on the Mane 6: Twilight Sparkle (Tara Strong), Applejack and Rainbow Dash (Ashleigh Ball), Rarity (Tabitha St. Germain), and Pinkie Pie and Fluttershy (Andrea Libman). The TV series’ voice cast will be reprising their roles for the new film that sees the Mane 6 go off in search of allies when Tempest Shadow and her stormy forces arrive to subjugate the citizens of Equestria to her will. The animation glimpsed in this new trailer is stunning and there’s a fantastic visual contrast between the colorful heroes and the darkness that threatens to overwhelm them. Will the magic of friendship be enough to save the day? We’ll have to wait and find out!

My Little Pony: The Movie is due in theaters October 6th and stars newcomers Emily Blunt, Kristin Chenoweth, Liev Schreiber, Michael Peña, Sia, Taye Diggs, Uzo Aduba and Zoe Saldana.

Check out the new, official trailer for My Little Pony: The Movie below:

And here’s the film’s official synopsis:

A new dark force threatens Ponyville, and the Mane 6 – Twilight Sparkle, Applejack, Rainbow Dash, Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy, and Rarity – embark on an unforgettable journey beyond Equestria where they meet new friends and exciting challenges on a quest to use the magic of friendship to save their home.

