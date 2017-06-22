Celebrate the Theatrical Re-Release of Studio Ghibli Classics with Your Very Own DIY Catbus

0

Whether you’re a lifelong fan of Studio Ghibli or have never seen even one of their award-winning animated films, 2017 is going to be a good year for you! GKIDS and Fathom Events are bringing six classic films back into theaters for Studio Ghibli Fest 2017 with one film arriving for one weekend only over each of the next six months. This rare opportunity to revisit your favorite Hayao Miyazaki stories on the big screen–either for your own enjoyment or to share with newcomers as well–starts this Sunday, June 25th and Monday, June 26th with screenings of the beloved My Neighbor Totoro for one weekend only!

To celebrate the launch of Studio Ghibli Fest 2017, we have an exclusive video that will help you bring one of My Neighbor Totoro‘s most iconic characters to life. We’re talking, of course, about Catbus, the favorite, grinning form of conveyance for Totoros and non-Totoros alike! You can work on this fun DIY project either solo as a Studio Ghibli super-fan or with the little ones to introduce them to the magical Catbus; afterwards, you can use it to stash your favorite My Neighbor Totoro memorabilia, keep your ticket stubs for nostalgia, or even use it as a cozy curl-up spot for your very own cat! Either way, it’s a great way to pass the time until your theatrical screening of My Neighbor Totoro. Be sure to get your tickets here!

Check out our exclusive and super-cute DIY Catbus video below:

Following the success of the Spirited Away and Princess Mononoke cinema events, GKIDS, the acclaimed distributor of multiple Academy Award-nominated animated features, and Fathom Events, are bringing the biggest series of anime titles to U.S audiences throughout 2017.

Starting in June, the series features six of Studio Ghibli’s revered animated classics offering both dubbed and subtitled versions. Here’s a look at the upcoming schedule: