Celebrate the Theatrical Re-Release of Studio Ghibli Classics with Your Very Own DIY Catbus

Whether you’re a lifelong fan of Studio Ghibli or have never seen even one of their award-winning animated films, 2017 is going to be a good year for you! GKIDS and Fathom Events are bringing six classic films back into theaters for Studio Ghibli Fest 2017 with one film arriving for one weekend only over each of the next six months. This rare opportunity to revisit your favorite Hayao Miyazaki stories on the big screen–either for your own enjoyment or to share with newcomers as well–starts this Sunday, June 25th and Monday, June 26th with screenings of the beloved My Neighbor Totoro for one weekend only!
To celebrate the launch of Studio Ghibli Fest 2017, we have an exclusive video that will help you bring one of My Neighbor Totoro‘s most iconic characters to life. We’re talking, of course, about Catbus, the favorite, grinning form of conveyance for Totoros and non-Totoros alike! You can work on this fun DIY project either solo as a Studio Ghibli super-fan or with the little ones to introduce them to the magical Catbus; afterwards, you can use it to stash your favorite My Neighbor Totoro memorabilia, keep your ticket stubs for nostalgia, or even use it as a cozy curl-up spot for your very own cat! Either way, it’s a great way to pass the time until your theatrical screening of My Neighbor Totoro. Be sure to get your tickets here!
Check out our exclusive and super-cute DIY Catbus video below:
Following the success of the Spirited Away and Princess Mononoke cinema events, GKIDS, the acclaimed distributor of multiple Academy Award-nominated animated features, and Fathom Events, are bringing the biggest series of anime titles to U.S audiences throughout 2017.
Starting in June, the series features six of Studio Ghibli’s revered animated classics offering both dubbed and subtitled versions. Here’s a look at the upcoming schedule:
-
My Neighbor Totoro - June 25th and 26th – One of the most endearing films of all time, Hayao Miyazaki’s My Neighbor Totoro is a tale of two girls who move to a new house in the countryside. They soon discover that the surrounding forests are home to a family of Totoros, gentle but powerful creatures who are seen only by children.
- Kiki’s Delivery Service - July 23rd and 24th – From the legendary director Hayao Miyazaki comes “Kiki’s Delivery Service”, the beloved story of a resourceful young witch who uses her broom to create a delivery service, only to lose her gift of flight in a moment of self-doubt.
- Castle in the Sky – August 27th and 28th – From the legendary director Hayao Miyazaki comes Castle in the Sky, the story of a young girl who falls out of the sky and into the arms of young Pazu. Together they search for a floating island, the site of a long-dead civilization promising much to those who can unlock its secrets.
- Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind - September 24th and 25th – The debut film from Hayao Miyazaki, Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind is considered by many to be his masterwork. Set in a devastated future world decimated by poisons, Nausicaä is the story of a young princess whose love for all living things leads her into terrible danger and eventual triumph.
- Spirited Away – October 29th and 30th – Wandering through an abandoned carnival site, ten-year-old Chichiro is separated from her parents and stumbles into a spirit world where she is put to work. Here she encounters impossibly inventive characters and must find the inner strength to outsmart her captors and return to her family.
- Howl’s Moving Castle – November 26th and 27th – From the legendary director Hayao Miyazaki comes “Howl’s Moving Castle”, the story of Sophie, an average teenage girl working in a hat shop, who finds her life thrown into turmoil when she is literally swept off her feet by a handsome but mysterious wizard named Howl.