Watch: ‘MythBusters’ Return with New Faces, Same Sensational Science

It’s been a minute since we’ve seen the MythBusters blow something up in the name of science, but that is about to change. The fan-favorite show, which ran for 14 seasons on Discovery Channel, is now going to make its Season 15 premiere on Science Channel this November 15th. However, it’s not just the network that’s changing. After an extensive search, Brian Louden and Jon Lung have emerged victorious as the hosts for a whole new round of explosive experiments.

Louden and Lung will lead 14 new episodes of MythBusters, and thanks to a new video clip, you can get a sneak peek at the premiere. To kick things off, they’ll be investigating just what happens when a car’s air bag is deployed in unconventional ways. Fair warning: Though they use a mannequin as a stand-in for a real human, the result is still pretty gnarly, as you might expect.

But first, let’s meet the new MythBusters in a Science Channel promo:

Check out a clip from the return of MythBusters on the Science Channel (via Yahoo!):

Here’s what else is coming up for the new MythBusters:

Brian and Jon tackle the classic cinematic trope of delayed causality and try to find out if it’s really possible to decapitate a bad guy, zombie, or monster so fast, so accurately, that the head and body hold in position for a dramatic pause. To find the answer, they build and test a rocket-powered sword. Other myths this season will determine if a burglar stuck in a chimney could be shot skywards if a homeowner lights his propane-powered fireplace, the possibility of igniting a lethal campsite catastrophe by cigarette lighter and a sleeping bag full of flatulence, whether a lumberjack can accidentally chop himself down by cutting into a tree and striking an embedded bullet, and more.

The new season of MythBusters premieres November 15th at 9 p.m. on the Science Channel.