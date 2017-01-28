Director Nacho Vigalondo Talks ‘Colossal’ and Plays “Get to Know Your Sundance Attendee”

0

One of the many films to play at this year’s Sundance Film Festival was writer-director Nacho Vigalondo’s monster movie/alcoholism drama Colossal. Truly unlike any other film at this year’s festival, or any other movie for that matter, Colossal centers on Gloria (Anne Hathaway), a woman who decides to leave New York and move back to her hometown after she loses her job and live-in boyfriend (Dan Stevens). When news breaks that a giant lizard is destroying Seoul, she gradually comes to realize that she is strangely connected to these far-off events as she begins to reconnect with a boy from her childhood, played by Jason Sudeikis.

Trust me when I say this is a pretty crazy film that mixes a few different genres together but it absolutely works. It definitely helps that both Hathaway and Sudeikis are fantastic and keep everything grounded even when the situations get crazy. But one of the best things about the film is how it constantly takes left and right turns that you weren’t expecting and each one somehow makes sense. For more on Colossal read Adam’s review.

At this year’s Toronto International Film Festival I landed an extended video interview with Nacho Vigalondo (you can watch it here). But with Vigalondo also promoting the film at Sundance, I decided to talk with him again because Colossal is awesome and I’m hoping the more I mention the film, the more our readers will seek it out when it gets released in early April.

During the interview Vigalondo talked about what it was like working with Anne Hathaway and Jason Sudeikis, being the first film under the Neon banner, what the past few months have been like, and he plays a game I’m calling “get to know your Sundance attendee” which asks tough questions like drink of choice, how long can you go without looking at your phone, what’s the last TV you’ve watched that you want to recommend, what do you collect, favorite websites, and a lot more.

