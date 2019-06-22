‘Always Be My Maybe’ Director Nahnatchkha Khan on Making the Jump from TV to Film Directing

0

Nahnatchka Khan has been a seasoned TV writer and producer for years, from American Dad to Fresh off the Boat. With Always Be My Maybe, she makes her directorial debut, the perfect filmmaker to introduce a romantic-comedy with representation. Khan’s film stars Ali Wong and Randall Park as Sasha and Marcus, childhood friends who had a falling out and haven’t spoken to each other in 15 years. When Sasha returns to San Francisco to open a new restaurant, the two reconnect and realize there may be something more to their relationship.

With Always Be my Maybe now on Netflix, I had the opportunity to sit down with Nahnatchka Khan. During our conversation, we talked about this being her directorial debut, her relationship with Ali Wong and Randall Park, and how they got Keanu Reeves to join the cast. She also gives advice to up and coming directors and showrunners.

Check out what Khan had to say in our interview above, and see the topics we discussed followed by the official synopsis of the film below.

What was it like switching from TV to a Movie?

Khan reveals what it was like trying to find the perfect balance between improve and sticking to the script.

What were some of the themes you were trying to get across?

Any advice for new directors?

How did Keanu Reeves get involved?

Nahnatchka Khan plays Would you rather?

Here’s the official synopsis for Always Be My Maybe: