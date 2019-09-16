Exclusive ‘Nail in the Coffin’ Poster Teases the New Lucha Libre Doc About Ian “Vampiro” Hodgkinson

Fantastic Fest kicks off this week, where the lucha libre documentary Nail in the Coffin: The Fall an Rise of Vampiro will be making it’s World Premiere. Ahead of the debut, we’ve got an exclusive poster for the new film from Michael Paszt.

Written and directed by Paszt, the film is described as an intimate, years-long look into the life of professional wrestler Ian “Vampiro” Hodgkinson, whose career, starting in the early 1990s, took him from humble beginnings in Canada to the bustling epicenter of Mexico City’s massive lucha libre industry. Now a talent director and commentator for Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, Hodgkinson divides his time between his undying love for his daughter Dasha, and the incredible sports entertainment platform that has made him an international phenomenon.

Nail in the Coffin is making its world premiere at Fantastic , as a proud part of the fest’s Fest 2019’s salute to Mexican cinema and culture. The film will have its world premiere on Friday, September 20, before a second Fantastic Fest screening on Thursday, September 26. The folks over at the fest describe: “Not just for fans of spandex and sweat, the film provides an entrancing history of a very human, down-to-earth character, his daughter, and a striking look at Mexican lucha libre history.” Check out our exclusive poster debut below.

