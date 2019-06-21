Heart’s Nancy Wilson on ‘Captain Marvel’ and What It Was Like Touring with Queen

0

With Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel now available on Blu-ray and digital platforms, I recently sat down with Nancy Wilson from the band Heart to talk about what it meant having a song and the band’s t-shirt in the movie. During the interview, she talked about how they got involved in the film, how the movie almost used two songs, what she thought about the film, and more. In addition, early in her career, Heart went on tour as Queen’s opening act and she shared some cool, behind-the-scenes stories, about the band and Freddie mercury. She also shared her thoughts on Bohemian Rhapsody and Rami Malek’s performance.

As most of you already know, Captain Marvel stars Brie Larson stars as Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, and at the start of the film, she’s a Kree warrior fighting with a Special Forces-like group known as Star Force in the Kree-Skrull War. She doesn’t remember her human past but ultimately, winds up crash landing back on Earth where she runs into MCU mainstay Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) where they team up. The film also stars Jude Law, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Annette Bening, Clark Gregg, Lee Pace, Gemma Chan, Lashana Lynch, and Mckenna Grace.

Nancy Wilson:

Is it because of Heart’s song and t-shirt being in the film that Captain Marvel crossed a billion dollars?

How early on did she know about the film wanting to use Heart?

Did they ever consider using two songs in the film?

What was it like opening for Queen?

What was her reaction to Bohemian Rhapsody and Rami Malek’s performance?

Are there certain cities she gets very excited to play?

How did their new tour come together?

Here’s the official synopsis for Captain Marvel: