‘Aladdin’ Star Naomi Scott on Playing Jasmine, Deleted Scenes, and Training Raja

Aladdin hits theaters this weekend, and one of the highlights of the blockbuster live-action reimagining is Naomi Scott, who plays Princess Jasmine. The remake is directed by Guy Ritchie, from a screenplay written by Ritchie and John August based on a script by Ron Clements, John Musker, and Ted Elliot & Terry Rosio. Scott co-stars with Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Nasim Pedrad, Marwan Kenzari, Navid Negahban, and Billy Magnussen. Aladdin opens in theaters this weekend. I got to sit down with Scott and discuss her star turn as a new type of Disney princess.

Naomi Scott tells us:

What attracted her to the role of Princess Jasmine.

Whether she felt any pressure taking on such an iconic role.

About a special, deleted scene with her dim-witted would-be suitor Prince Anders (Billy Magnussen), her handmaiden Dalia (Nasim Pedrad), and a cannon.

How Princess Jasmine managed to train her tiger, Raja.

