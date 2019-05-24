‘Aladdin’ Star Naomi Scott on Playing Jasmine, Deleted Scenes, and Training Raja

–
Aladdin hits theaters this weekend, and one of the highlights of the blockbuster live-action reimagining is Naomi Scott, who plays Princess Jasmine. The remake is directed by Guy Ritchie, from a screenplay written by Ritchie and John August based on a script by Ron Clements, John Musker, and Ted Elliot & Terry Rosio. Scott co-stars with Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Nasim Pedrad, Marwan Kenzari, Navid Negahban, and Billy Magnussen. Aladdin opens in theaters this weekend. I got to sit down with Scott and discuss her star turn as a new type of Disney princess.
Naomi Scott tells us:
- What attracted her to the role of Princess Jasmine.
- Whether she felt any pressure taking on such an iconic role.
- About a special, deleted scene with her dim-witted would-be suitor Prince Anders (Billy Magnussen), her handmaiden Dalia (Nasim Pedrad), and a cannon.
- How Princess Jasmine managed to train her tiger, Raja.
Here’s the official synopsis for Aladdin:
A thrilling and vibrant live-action adaptation of Disney’s animated classic, “Aladdin” is the exciting tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine and the Genie who may be the key to their future. Directed by Guy Ritchie, who brings his singular flair for fast-paced, visceral action to the fictitious port city of Agrabah, “Aladdin” is written by John August and Ritchie based on Disney’s “Aladdin.” The film stars Will Smith as the Genie; Mena Massoud as Aladdin; Naomi Scott as Jasmine; Marwan Kenzari as Jafar; Navid Negahban as the Sultan; Nasim Pedrad as Dalia; Billy Magnussen as Prince Anders; and Numan Acar as Hakim.