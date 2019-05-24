Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

‘Aladdin’ Star Naomi Scott on Playing Jasmine, Deleted Scenes, and Training Raja

by      May 24, 2019

0

Aladdin hits theaters this weekend, and one of the highlights of the blockbuster live-action reimagining is Naomi Scott, who plays Princess Jasmine. The remake is directed by Guy Ritchie, from a screenplay written by Ritchie and John August based on a script by Ron Clements, John Musker, and Ted Elliot & Terry Rosio. Scott co-stars with Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Nasim Pedrad, Marwan Kenzari, Navid Negahban, and Billy Magnussen. Aladdin opens in theaters this weekend.  I got to sit down with Scott and discuss her star turn as a new type of Disney princess.

aladdin-remake-naomi-scott-jasmine

Image via Disney

Naomi Scott tells us:

  • What attracted her to the role of Princess Jasmine.
  • Whether she felt any pressure taking on such an iconic role.
  • About a special, deleted scene with her dim-witted would-be suitor Prince Anders (Billy Magnussen), her handmaiden Dalia (Nasim Pedrad), and a cannon.
  • How Princess Jasmine managed to train her tiger, Raja.

Here’s the official synopsis for Aladdin:

A thrilling and vibrant live-action adaptation of Disney’s animated classic, “Aladdin” is the exciting tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine and the Genie who may be the key to their future. Directed by Guy Ritchie, who brings his singular flair for fast-paced, visceral action to the fictitious port city of Agrabah, “Aladdin” is written by John August and Ritchie based on Disney’s “Aladdin.” The film stars Will Smith as the Genie; Mena Massoud as Aladdin; Naomi Scott as Jasmine; Marwan Kenzari as Jafar; Navid Negahban as the Sultan; Nasim Pedrad as Dalia; Billy Magnussen as Prince Anders; and Numan Acar as Hakim.

Related Content
Previous Article
Filming Begins on Edgar Wright’s New Movie as First Logo Is Revealed
Next Article
Christian Bale and Matt Damon Team Up in First ‘Ford v. Ferrari’…
Tags

Latest News

Close