Naomi Watts on ‘The Glass Castle’ and How Often People Ask Her to Explain ‘Mullholland Drive’

With The Glass Castle opening this weekend in theaters, I recently sat down with Naomi Watts for an exclusive video interview. She talked about how projects like this are rare, the challenge of playing a character that’s based on a real person, what surprised her about working with Woody Harrelson, how often people ask her to explain Mulholland Drive, and if David Lynch ever shares the bigger picture with her while they’re filming.

If you’re not familiar with the story, it’s based on the memoir by Jeannette Walls and chronicles the life of a successful New York-based journalist all the way back to her poverty-filled upbringing. Brie Larson plays Jeannette Walls with Harrelson and Watts playing her eccentric parents. Max Greenfield, Sarah Snook, Robin Bartlett and Ian Armitage also star.

