Michael Peña on ‘Narcos: Mexico’, ‘Dora the Explorer’ and the ‘Fantasy Island’ Movie

With Narcos: Mexico now streaming on Netflix, I recently sat down with Michael Peña for an exclusive interview about playing DEA agent Kiki Camarena. During the wide-ranging conversation, he talked about what it was like filming on location, how familiar he was with the series before getting involved, what it was like playing someone so morally centered, how many scripts he had before filming began, and more. In addition, Peña talked about playing the dad in the Dora the Explorer movie and the status of the Fantasy Island movie.

Unlike the past three seasons of Narcos, the new season, Narcos: Mexico, is essentially a reboot of the show, since the setting has moved from Columbia and features an all-new cast. If you’ve only heard the great buzz on the show and want to give it a chance, you can jump right in with Mexico. Trust me, the new season is fantastic. And if you don’t believe me, read Allison Keene’s review, which is also extremely positive.

Check out what Michael Peña had to say:

Michael Peña:

Was he a fan of Narcos before getting involved?

What was it like making the show?

How many scripts did he have prior to the start of filming?

How the show starts with the warning that it isn’t going to end well.

Is he storyline wrapped up in one season?

Do they stick to the script on set?

What is it like playing someone so morally centered?

What was it like playing the dad in Dora the Explorer?

What’s the status of the Fantasy Island movie?

Here’s the official synopsis for Narcos: Mexico: