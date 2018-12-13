‘Narcos: Mexico’ Season 2 Already Filming; Diego Luna, Scoot McNairy Confirmed to Return

0

Warning: Spoilers for Narcos: Mexico Season 1 below!

In case there was any doubt, Narcos: Mexico star Diego Luna will be reprising his role as the Guadalajara cartel’s godfather and drug lord, Felix Gallardo, in Season 2. Luna did exceptional work in the first season of Netflix’s companion series, making us truly care about this really terrible man as someone who was (as portrayed here) both shrewd and vulnerable. But it’s also no surprise that Scoot McNairy will also return in his role as Walt, Season 1’s narrator (which wasn’t revealed until the finale), and a “new breed” of DEA agent who is now operating in Mexico after the torture and death of fellow agent Kiki Camarena (Michael Peña).

According to Deadline, the new season is currently filming in Mexico City. The last season premiered less than a month ago, so the fact that Netflix is really putting the pedal on the metal to this could be linked to Luna starring in Disney’s upcoming Rogue One prequel series, and his filming commitments to that. The other question is, does this mean that we’ll see a Narcos: Mexico follow-up much sooner than anticipated?

As I wrote when the series was renewed for Season 2: “we’ll surely see the continued growth of Guadalajara as well as the establishment of Amado Carillo (José María Yazpik) as ‘The Lord of the Skies,’ as Mexico becomes the primary route for Colombian cocaine making its way to the United States. Still, with some of the main cartel characters now behind bars, including Rafa (Tenoch Huerta) and Don Neto (the excellent Joaquín Cosio), there will be some other members for us to get to know better as well (including, probably pivotally, Alejandro Edda‘s El Chapo).

As for the DEA, it was clearly established that Walt and Operation Leyenda will bring about a new kind of fight in this never-ending drug war, one no longer works with the local governments or waits to be approved, but which smuggles in guns, works undercover, and essentially does whatever is necessary to take out the major players.”