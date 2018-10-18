Full ‘Narcos: Mexico’ Trailer Chronicles the Deadly Rise of a New Drug Empire

In its new season, Narcos is seeing something of a reboot. Narcos: Mexico heads back in time, to the 1980s, and the rise of the Guadalajara cartel. Instead of Pedro Pascal trying to take down Pablo Escobar in Columbia, we have Michael Peña as Kiki Camarena, an undercover DEA agent embedded in Guadalajara, and Diego Luna as the cartel’s patriarch, Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, the real-life figurehead who practically founded the Mexican drug trade.
In the first full trailer for the new season, we see the rise of Luna’s character, the “Rockefeller of marijuana,” and the power and violence that built his drug empire. It’s a great, fast-paced ride that gives solid sense of how the season will build up Gallardo’s brutal regime while introducing Camarena’s subversive actions to try and stop it.
Check out the full trailer below; Narcos: Mexico will debut November 16th on Netflix, and also stars Aaron Staton, Alejandro Edda, as well as Jose Maria Yazpik reprising his role as Amado Carrillo Fuentes.
Here’s the official synopsis for Narcos: Mexico:
Narcos: Mexico will explore the origins of the modern drug war by going back to its roots, beginning at a time when the Mexican trafficking world was a loose and disorganized confederation of independent growers and dealers. Witness the rise of the Guadalajara Cartel in the 1980s as Félix Gallardo (Diego Luna) takes the helm, unifying traffickers in order to build an empire. When DEA agent Kiki Camarena (Michael Peña) moves his wife and young son from California to Guadalajara to take on a new post, he quickly learns that his assignment will be more challenging than he ever could have imagined. As Kiki garners intelligence on Félix and becomes more entangled in his mission, a tragic chain of events unfold, affecting the drug trade and the war against it for years to come.