Full ‘Narcos: Mexico’ Trailer Chronicles the Deadly Rise of a New Drug Empire

In its new season, Narcos is seeing something of a reboot. Narcos: Mexico heads back in time, to the 1980s, and the rise of the Guadalajara cartel. Instead of Pedro Pascal trying to take down Pablo Escobar in Columbia, we have Michael Peña as Kiki Camarena, an undercover DEA agent embedded in Guadalajara, and Diego Luna as the cartel’s patriarch, Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, the real-life figurehead who practically founded the Mexican drug trade.

In the first full trailer for the new season, we see the rise of Luna’s character, the “Rockefeller of marijuana,” and the power and violence that built his drug empire. It’s a great, fast-paced ride that gives solid sense of how the season will build up Gallardo’s brutal regime while introducing Camarena’s subversive actions to try and stop it.

Check out the full trailer below; Narcos: Mexico will debut November 16th on Netflix, and also stars Aaron Staton, Alejandro Edda, as well as Jose Maria Yazpik reprising his role as Amado Carrillo Fuentes.

Here’s the official synopsis for Narcos: Mexico: