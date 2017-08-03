‘Narcos’ Season 3 Trailer Teases the Rise of Cali Cartel

0

Pablo Escobar may be dead, but Narcos lives on. The Netflix crime drama chronicled the hunt for Escobar in its first two seasons and now that they reached the end of the infamous kingpin’s story, they’re taking on the next chapter in the rise of the Colombian drug trade — the rise of the Cali Cartel. Led by four powerful godfathers, the Cali Cartel succeeded Escobar, growing the cocaine trade into a global enterprise and forging one of the most powerful crime syndicates in the world

This time, Pedro Pascal‘s Javier Peña and the Narcos team are up against a whole new operation, including Damian Alcazar as Cali Cartel leader Gilberto Rodriguez Orejuela, Francisco Denis as Miguel Rodriguez Orejuela, Alberto Ammann as Pacho Herrera, and Pepe Rapazote as Chepe Santacruz Londono. Matias Varela, Michael Stahl-David, Matt Whelan, Miguel Angel Silvestre, Kerry Bishe, and Arturo Castro also star. Watch the Season 3 trailer below.

Additionally, Netflix is hyping the new episodes today in New York, where you can get yourself a powdered donut and a nice cup of Colombian coffee. Here are the details:

Netflix unveiled the trailer for Narcos season 3 today in New York City, where this season was partially filmed, and the trailer will be shown at various locations around Manhattan today via a Narcos truck, which will also be serving white powdered donuts and Colombian coffee to passersby throughout the day. For those seeking a sugar high today, follow @NarcosNetflix for the latest truck location.

And here’s the official synopsis for Narcos Season 3. All the new episodes drop on Netflix Friday, September 1.