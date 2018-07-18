First ‘Narcos: Mexico’ Images Show Off Michael Peña and Diego Luna

0

After three Pablo Escobar-hunting seasons in Colombia, Narcos is headed even further back in time to Mexico to follow the earliest days of the drug trafficking world. With Narcos: Mexico‘s time jump comes a complete re-casting; instead of Pedro Pascal attempting to take down a drug cartel by being all sexy and mustachioed, Michael Peña and Diego Luna will top-line this new season, and Netflix just released new images to prove it.

Peña—fresh off a motor-mouthed, scene-stealing performance in Ant-Man and The Wasp—will play the incredibly-named Kiki Camarena, an undercover DEA agent embedded in a Guadalajara cartel. Luna will portray that cartel’s patriarch, Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, the real-life figurehead who practically founded the Mexican drug trade.

Check out the images below—neither of which are as incredible as the Pablo Escobar porch-swing photo, an all-time hall of fame TV still—and catch Narcos: Mexico when it debuts on Netflix later this year. The season also stars Aaron Staton, Alejandro Edda, and Jose Maria Yazpik reprising his role as Amado Carrillo Fuentes.

Here’s the official synopsis for Narcos: Mexico: