First ‘Narcos: Mexico’ Trailer Reveals a New Country, New Cartel, & a Premiere Date

In its new season, Narcos is seeing something of a reboot. Narcos: Mexico heads back in time, to the 1980s, and the rise of the Guadalajara cartel. Instead of Pedro Pascal trying to take down Pablo Escobar in Columbia, we have Michael Peña as Kiki Camarena, an undercover DEA agent embedded in Guadalajara, and Diego Luna as the cartel’s patriarch, Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, the real-life figurehead who practically founded the Mexican drug trade.

This first trailer (which also reveals the show’s release date) gives some quick looks at the action, the new cast, and a few questionable wigs. But it seems safe to say that if you were a fan of the first three seasons, Narcos: Mexico should be a new chapter to that familiar story, one that adds even more context to the rise of drug cartels (plus, it boasts a really fantastic cast).

Check out the trailer below; Narcos: Mexico will debut November 16th on Netflix, and also stars Aaron Staton, Alejandro Edda, as well as Jose Maria Yazpik reprising his role as Amado Carrillo Fuentes.

Here’s the official synopsis for Narcos: Mexico: