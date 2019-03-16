Natalia Dyer and the ‘Yes, God, Yes’ Cast on Arm Hair, First AOL Screen Names and More

0

There’s a chance you might be familiar with the short film Yes, God, Yes starring Natalia Dyer from Stranger Things which debuted back in 2017, but writer-director Karen Maine actually penned the feature version of that story first. Turns out, the short film wound up being just the proof of concept Maine needed and now we’ve got Yes, God, Yes the feature film debuting at SXSW 2019. Dyer returns and steps back into the role of Alice, a teenager with a Catholic upbringing who feels seriously conflicted when tempted to engage in cybersex on AOL. She can’t shake those feelings during a religious retreat and struggles with whether or not to admit to feeling “turned on” while also dealing with some nasty gossip and developing a crush on an older student.

In honor of the film’s big debut at SXSW, Maine, Dyer and cast members Wolfgang Novogratz, Francesca Reale, Alisha Boe and Timothy Simons all visited the Collider Studio in Austin to talk about scoring their roles in the film, Novogratz’s decision to pivot from basketball to acting, Maine’s choice to dig into these themes and ideas with a film set in the early 2000s and loads more. You can hear about all that and watch the group play a round of “Would You Rather” in the video interview at the top of this article. You can also find a full breakdown of the discussion below.

Karen Maine, Timothy Simons, Natalia Dyer, Wolfgang Novogratz, Francesca Reale & Alisha Boe: