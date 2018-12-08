Natalie Portman and Raffey Cassidy on ‘Vox Lux’ and the Film’s Dark, Violent Opening

0

Director Brady Corbet‘s Vox Lux is like the warped, nasty sibling of A Star Is Born. The film starts, quite literally, with a bang, when teenager Celeste (Raffey Cassidy) is the sole survivor of a school shooting. Footage of Celeste singing at a memorial service sweeps the nation, blasting the young girl into the pop-star stratosphere thanks to Jude Law‘s savvy talent manager. Flash-forward a decade or two and Celeste—now played by Natalie Portman, going all out for this role—is a Gaga-esque superstar, but the years in-between have sharpened her naive edges into something much more tragic. Vox Lux has been pretty divisive among critics, but I really dug it; like Celeste herself, the film is a wicked piece of work, but you have to admire its ambition.

Before Vox Lux‘s debut, I sat down with Natalie Portman and Raffey Cassidy to discuss the film. Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Natalie Portman and Raffey Cassidy:

Their thoughts while reading the script’s jarring opening for the first time.

How the film uses a lot of long takes where the camera is following the performers from behind.

Their perspective on the film’s line about pop music: “I don’t want people to have to think too much, I just want them to feel good.”

Why the film makes a point several times to show that Celeste has lost her hotel room key.

Balancing complex dance choreography with staying in character.

Here is the official synopsis for Vox Lux: