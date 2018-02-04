Natalie Portman Reprises Queen Amidala, Defends the Prequels in New ‘SNL’ Rap

0

Natalie Portman hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time in over a decade last night, and she reprised a certain segment that caught ablaze on the internet during her first go-around. Portman made her SNL hosting debut in 2006, at which point she was coming off some strong dramatic turns in films like Garden State and Closer, and she was there promoting a different turn in V for Vendetta. But Portman still had a bit of a “quiet good girl” vibe in the public eye, and she turned that on its head with a fantastic SNL Digital Short called “Natalie’s Rap,” in which the actress went straight-up hardcore backed by The Lonely Island.

So when Portman returned to SNL last night we got another new rap, and even though The Lonely Island and the SNL Digital Shorts have long-since left the popular NBC comedy program, everybody came back to craft a sequel: “Natalie’s Rap 2.” Indeed, The Lonely Island confirmed on Twitter that they wrote the song on Thursday in Los Angeles, SNL shot the short on Friday in New York City, and they shot Andy Samberg’s cameo in Los Angeles and blended it seamlessly into the footage.

The result is a really fun follow-up, which also features Portman in full Queen Amidala makeup defending the Star Wars prequels—and also breaking shit. While nothing will top the original (Beck Bennett’s solid, but he’s no Chris Parnell), this was a fun little surprise during an eventful and cameo-filled episode of Saturday Night Live—Tina Fey and Rachel Dratch popped up in a funny sketch about the Super Bowl.

Check out the full “Natalie’s Rap 2” video below, along with the first “Natalie’s Rap” video for a stroll down memory lane.