Nathan Fielder Signs Overall Deal with HBO, Will Write, Direct, and Star in Comedy Pilot

Nathan Fielder, the absolute genius mad lad behind Comedy Central’s Nathan For You, has signed a one-year overall deal with HBO, according to Variety. Under the deal, the comedian will serve as executive producer on a documentary-comedy hybrid series How To…With John Wilson as well as write, direct, and star in a yet-untitled comedy pilot.

As ya probably guessed, the half-hour docu-series will star New York documentarian John Wilson, with Tim and Eric Awesome Show Great Job producer Clark Reinking joining Fielder as executive producer. Here’s a synopsis:

“How To…With John Wilson” is a half-hour, first person documentary series hosted by an anxious New Yorker (Wilson) who attempts to give everyday advice while dealing with his own personal issues. Acting as both cameraman and narrator, he covertly documents the lives of fellow New Yorkers in a comic odyssey of self-discovery, inevitably making the audience comfortable with the awkward contradictions of modern life.

HBO is keeping plot details on Fielder’s original comedy pilot under wraps for now, but it’s like, one-quarter as funny as the least funny Nathan For You segment I’ll be on board. Fielder cut his teeth in the comedy world writing for Canadian Idol in 2006 before getting recruited to write and direct a few sketches for Important Things with Demetri Martin. Nathan For You debuted in 2013—based on the comedian’s recurring “Nathan on Your Side” segments in the CBC series This Hour Has 22 Minutes—and saw Fielder offering outlandish marketing strategies to struggling businesses. If you’ve never seen it, I recommend A) Rectifying this horrible life choice immediately, but first B) Watching this clip completely devoid of context.