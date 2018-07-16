Watch: ‘Uncharted’ Fan Film Stars Nathan Fillion as Wise-Cracking Treasure Hunter

0

Because sometimes dreams really do come true, Nathan Fillion just made his wise-cracking, peril-escaping debut as Nate Drake, the star of the Uncharted video game series. Because life is also cruel and often unfair, Fillion’s performance is completely unofficial and unaffiliated from Naughty Dog or Sony, taking place in a 15-minute fan-film directed by Allan Ungar and written by Ungar and Jesse Wheeler.

But still! Fans of the franchise have been clamoring for a live-action take fronted by Fillion practically since the 2007 release of Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune, mostly because its lead character—a modern-day Indiana Jones with a bit of Chris Pratt‘s Star-Lord thrown in—kind of looks, sounds, and acts exactly like the Firefly star, despite being voiced by Nolan North.

Sony announced an Uncharted adaptation from director Shawn Levy last May—starring Spider-Man: Homecoming nugget Tom Holland—which would build around a sequence from 2011’s Uncharted: Drake’s Deception that followed a young Nathan Drake in his pre-treasure hunter pick-pocket days.

But Uncharted diehards have almost everything they could’ve asked for right there in Ungar’s short film. Fillion is as spot-on as advertised as a Drake quipping his way through a brutal beating and video game physics firefight. Joining the fun is Stephen Lang—on loan from filming the next 14 or so Avatar films—as Drake’s cigar-chomping partner-in-crime Sully and Episodes star Mircea Monroe as the treasure hunter’s badass photojournalist wife Elena.

Does this delightful taste of what could be mean anything, in the long run? Probably not! Hollywood is a fickle beast that does not like to be told what to do. But, on the other hand, that “leaked” Deadpool footage did practically birth two full-length features and counting.

Time will tell. Until then, check out the fan-film below—which Fillion, both a hero and a gentleman, also co-produced himself—and dream of that sweet, sweet alternate reality where a Fillion feature-length exists.

(You can also check out more in-depth video game coverage over here at Collider Games.)