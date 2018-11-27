National Board of Review Names ‘Green Book’ the Best Film of 2018

0

The National Board of Review—one of the awards season’s inaugural voting bodies—has announced its Top 10 Films of the Year list, along with other superlatives. If you’re looking for a correlation between NBR and the Oscars, well you’re not gonna find it. The winner of Best Film from the National Board of Review hasn’t won the Best Picture Oscar since 2008’s Slumdog Millionaire, and as a voting body their tastes can be a bit left of center. Last year The Post took the top prize, while 2014’s top film—A Most Violent Year—remains one of the more puzzling awards decisions in recent memory.

But I digress. This year, the National Board of Review named Green Book the best film of 2018. The “inspired by a true story” drama chronicles the budding friendship between two opposites in the Deep South in the 1960s—a crass, working-class, racist driver played by Viggo Mortensen and a refined, secluded world-class pianist played by Mahershala Ali. The film won the Audience Award at the Toronto International Film Festival, but it underwhelmed at the box office last weekend and has received flack for its problematic nature. But it’ll probably land a number of Oscar nominations.

Elsewhere, NBR named Bradley Cooper as Best Director for his stellar work on A Star Is Born, but they went with Green Book once again in Best Actor with Viggo Mortensen taking the prize. Lady Gaga was named Best Actress for her terrific work in A Star Is Born, while the supporting trophies went to Sam Elliott for A Star Is Born and Regina King in If Beale Street Could Talk, both of whom are serious Oscar contenders and certainly deserving of these honors.

The NBR’s Top 10 list this year is a pretty solid crop of films, owing to the strength of the year overall. Check out the NBR’s full list of winners below.

Top Films (in alphabetical order)

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Eighth Grade

First Reformed

If Beale Street Could Talk

Mary Poppins Returns

A Quiet Place

Roma

A Star Is Born

Top 5 Foreign Language Films (in alphabetical order)

Burning

Custody

The Guilty

Happy as Lazzaro

Shoplifters

Top 5 Documentaries (in alphabetical order)

Crime + Punishment

Free Solo

Minding the Gap

Three Identical Strangers

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Top 10 Independent Films (in alphabetical order)

The Death of Stalin

Lean on Pete

Leave No Trace

Mid90s

The Old Man & the Gun

The Rider

Searching

Sorry to Bother You

We the Animals

You Were Never Really Here

Best Film: GREEN BOOK

Best Director: Bradley Cooper, A STAR IS BORN

Best Actor: Viggo Mortensen, GREEN BOOK

Best Actress: Lady Gaga, A STAR IS BORN

Best Supporting Actor: Sam Elliott, A STAR IS BORN

Best Supporting Actress: Regina King, IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK

Best Original Screenplay: Paul Schrader, FIRST REFORMED

Best Adapted Screenplay: Barry Jenkins, IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK

Best Animated Feature: INCREDIBLES 2

Breakthrough Performance: Thomasin McKenzie, LEAVE NO TRACE

Best Directorial Debut: Bo Burnham, EIGHTH GRADE

Best Foreign Language Film: COLD WAR

Best Documentary: RBG

Best Ensemble: CRAZY RICH ASIANS

William K. Everson Film History Award: THE OTHER SIDE OF THE WIND and THEY’LL LOVE ME WHEN I’M DEAD

NBR Freedom of Expression Award: 22 JULY NBR

NBR Freedom of Expression Award: ON HER SHOULDERS