National Board of Review Names ‘The Post’ Best Film of the Year; ‘Logan’ Cracks Top 10

The National Board of Review has announced honorees for its 2017 awards. Steven Spielberg‘s The Post, which is receiving mostly positive notices from critics, took top honors with Best Film, while the organization’s full Top 10 is filled out by a pretty diverse group that includes Lady Bird, Dunkirk, Baby Driver, and Logan. Of course the glaring inclusion here is Alexander Payne‘s Downsizing, which received some scathing reviews and is something of a misfire from the Nebraska director.
The Post also took home Best Actor and Actress for Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep, while Greta Gerwig—who was snubbed out of a nomination from the Indie Spirits—deservingly won Best Director.
In terms of Oscar precursors, the National Board of Review doesn’t mean much. Last year Manchester by the Sea took top honors, but the “Best Film” winner from the NBR hasn’t won Best Picture at the Oscars since 2008’s Slumdog Millionaire. It’s a somewhat shadowy organization made up of “film enthusiasts, filmmakers, professionals, and academics of varying ages,” and its list of members is kept secret. Regardless, it’s one of many groups that sound off during awards season, and you can check out the full list of winners below.
NBR’s Top 10 Films of 2017:
Baby Driver
Call Me by Your Name
The Disaster Artist
Downsizing
Dunkirk
The Florida Project
Get Out
Lady Bird
Logan
Phantom Thread
Best Film – The Post
Best Director – Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Best Actress – Meryl Streep, The Post
Best Actor – Tom Hanks, The Post
Best Original Screenplay – Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
Best Adapted Screenplay – Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, The Disaster Artist
Best Documentary – Jane
Best Supporting Actor – Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Best Supporting Actress – Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Best Ensemble – Get Out
Best Animated Feature – Coco
Best Foreign Language Film – Foxtrot
Best Directorial Debut – Jordan Peele, Get Out
Breakthrough Performance – Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
NBR Freedom of Expression Award – First They Killed My Father and Los Angeles: 1982-1992
NBR Spotlight Award – Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot for Wonder Woman
Top 10 Independent Films of 2017