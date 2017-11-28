National Board of Review Names ‘The Post’ Best Film of the Year; ‘Logan’ Cracks Top 10

0

The National Board of Review has announced honorees for its 2017 awards. Steven Spielberg‘s The Post, which is receiving mostly positive notices from critics, took top honors with Best Film, while the organization’s full Top 10 is filled out by a pretty diverse group that includes Lady Bird, Dunkirk, Baby Driver, and Logan. Of course the glaring inclusion here is Alexander Payne‘s Downsizing, which received some scathing reviews and is something of a misfire from the Nebraska director.

The Post also took home Best Actor and Actress for Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep, while Greta Gerwig—who was snubbed out of a nomination from the Indie Spirits—deservingly won Best Director.

In terms of Oscar precursors, the National Board of Review doesn’t mean much. Last year Manchester by the Sea took top honors, but the “Best Film” winner from the NBR hasn’t won Best Picture at the Oscars since 2008’s Slumdog Millionaire. It’s a somewhat shadowy organization made up of “film enthusiasts, filmmakers, professionals, and academics of varying ages,” and its list of members is kept secret. Regardless, it’s one of many groups that sound off during awards season, and you can check out the full list of winners below.

NBR’s Top 10 Films of 2017:

Baby Driver

Call Me by Your Name

The Disaster Artist

Downsizing

Dunkirk

The Florida Project

Get Out

Lady Bird

Logan

Phantom Thread

Best Film – The Post

Best Director – Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Best Actress – Meryl Streep, The Post

Best Actor – Tom Hanks, The Post

Best Original Screenplay – Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread

Best Adapted Screenplay – Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, The Disaster Artist

Best Documentary – Jane

Best Supporting Actor – Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Best Supporting Actress – Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Best Ensemble – Get Out

Best Animated Feature – Coco

Best Foreign Language Film – Foxtrot

Best Directorial Debut – Jordan Peele, Get Out

Breakthrough Performance – Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

NBR Freedom of Expression Award – First They Killed My Father and Los Angeles: 1982-1992

NBR Spotlight Award – Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot for Wonder Woman

Top 10 Independent Films of 2017