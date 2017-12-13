‘Die Hard’, ‘Titanic’, ‘Memento’, ‘Superman’ and More Added to National Film Registry

0

Every December, the National Film Preservation Board (NFPB) announces the 25 films that will be added to the National Film Registry. These films were deemed to be “culturally, historically or aesthetically” significant, and must have been released at least 10 years ago. The NFPB usually makes some solid selections, finding a nice balance between recent fan favorites and deeper, more obscure content that’s just as valuable despite not being as well-known. This year they’ve struck that balance again with the bigger films including Die Hard, Ace in the Hole, Dumbo, Field of Dreams, 4 Little Girls, The Goonies, Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, Memento, Only Angels Have Wings, Spartacus, Superman, and Titanic.

Check out the full list of selections below along with the NFPB’s blurbs for each movie.