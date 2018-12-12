‘The Shining’, ‘Jurassic Park’, ‘Brokeback Mountain’ and More Added to National Film Registry

0

The National Film Preservation Board has made its annual selections for movies to be added to the National Film Registry. This is the 30th year the NFPB has been in existence, and every year they select 25 movies to add to the registry “because of their cultural, historic and aesthetic importance to the nation’s film heritage.” To be eligible for the Registry, movies must be at least 10 years old.

There’s always a great mix of popular and obscure titles and 2018 is no different. Among the more popular titles are The Shining, Jurassic Park, Broadcast News, My Fair Lady, Rebecca, and Brokeback Mountain. The selection of Brokeback Mountain is particularly nice since it lost Best Picture to Crash at the 2006 Academy Awards and there’s not a snowball’s chance in hell of Crash ever getting into the National Film Registry.

Check out the full list of selections below along with a description from the NFPB. Per the press release, “The public can tune into Turner Classic Movies (TCM) at 8 p.m. E.T. tonight to view a selection of motion pictures named to the registry this year.”