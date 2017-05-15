NBC Fall Schedule: ‘This Is Us’ Moves to Thursdays, Glenn Howerton’s ‘A.P. Bio’ Gets Midseason Start

0

Tis the season for the network Upfront presentations, where the industry puts on a song and dance for advertisers about what is coming up for their Fall seasons and beyond. Thanks to that, we also get to see new trailers and announced projects (as well as what has been cancelled and renewed, and in the case of Timeless, something cancelled and renewed within the same week).

As such, NBC has released their Fall schedule, which shows a few shakeups to its previous lineup. The biggest change is that This Is Us is moving to Thursdays to anchor the return of Will and Grace, the second season of Great News (which was a bit of a surprise renewal), and the highly-anticipated Dick Wolf production Law and Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders.

New series (and terribly generically titled) The Brave will get the coveted post-Voice spot on Monday nights. The series is “a fresh, heart-pounding journey into the complex world of America’s elite undercover military heroes.” Tuesday is a hodgepodge of The Voice results show, two comedies (Superstore and The Good Place) and then Chicago Fire, while Wednesdays is basically Crime Night (The Blacklist, Law & Order: SVU, Chicago P.D.)

In addition to The Brave and Will & Grace‘s revival, NBC has also picked up a couple of new midseason comedies, including A.P. Bio from Lorne Michaels and Seth Meyers, which stars Glenn Howerton (It’s Always Sunny) “as an Advanced Placement biology teacher who makes it perfectly clear he will not be teaching any biology and uses his students to his own benefit.” That series will be joined by Champions, from The Office‘s Charlie Grandy and Mindy Kaling, “about a charismatic gym owner with no ambition who suddenly finds out he has a teenage son.”

Perhaps most intriguing, though, is an unscripted series — The Awesome Show, from executive producers Chris Hardwick and Mark Burnett, where “Silicon Valley’s Singularity University will showcase the groundbreaking scientific and technological advances that are shaping the future.” Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman are also EPs on an unscripted show The Handmade Project (not The Handmaid Project, thank God), which “celebrates the creativity and craftiness in all of us.”

Check out the full fall schedule below:

(New programs in UPPER CASE; all times ET)

MONDAY

8-10 P.M. — The Voice

10-11 P.M. — THE BRAVE

TUESDAY

8-9 P.M. — The Voice

9-9:30 P.M. — Superstore

9:30-10 P.M. — The Good Place

10-11 P.M. — Chicago Fire

WEDNESDAY

8-9 P.M. — The Blacklist

9-10 P.M. — Law & Order: SVU

10-11 P.M. — Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY

8-8:30 P.M. — WILL & GRACE

8:30-9 P.M. — Great News

9-10 P.M. — This Is Us

10-11 P.M. — LAW & ORDER TRUE CRIME: THE MENENDEZ MURDERS

FRIDAY

8-9 P.M. — Blindspot

9-10 P.M. — Taken

10-11 P.M — Dateline NBC

SATURDAY

8-10 P.M. —Dateline Saturday Night Mystery

10-11 P.M. — Saturday Night Live (encores)

SUNDAY

7-8:20 P.M. — Football Night in America

8:20-11 P.M. — NBC Sunday Night Football