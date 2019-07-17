NBC’s ‘A.P. Bio’ Is Revived; Season 3 to Air on NBCUniversal’s Streaming Service

0

NBC’s A.P. Bio has found gotten a miraculous revival after it was canceled in May. Deadline reported on Wednesday that the series has been renewed post-cancellation for season 3 and will air on NBCUniversal’s yet-to-be-launched streaming service. This new season means stars Glenn Howerton (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Patton Oswalt (Happy!), and Paula Pell (Wine Country) will be returning for the series, too.

Originally premiering in 2018, A.P. Bio followed newly-fired philosophy professor, Jack (Howerton), who loses out on a dream job and is forced to return to his hometown. In an even wilder turn of events, Jack takes a job as a substitute teacher in Advanced Placement Biology — a subject he knows nothing about in a job he cares about even less. Soon, Jack’s frosty heart is thawed as he begins to open himself up to his co-workers at school and get more involved with his students. It’s never easy for Jack. but it’s always fun to watch, that’s for sure.

In a statement to Deadline, A.P. Bio showrunner Mike O’Brien expressed his joy at his comedy getting picked up again: “I’m so overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from the fans. The cast and I are thrilled that we get to make more and I’m excited to work with the NBCU streaming platform.” O’Brien will return as executive producer along with Lorne Michaels, Seth Meyers, Mike Shoemaker, and Andrew Singer.

Right now, we still don’t know how many episodes season 3 has been renewed for or whether it will launch when the NBCUniversal streaming service does or if it will launch at a later date.