NBCUniversal Reveals Release Date and Programming Lineup for Streaming Service “Peacock”

NBCUniversal today announced the title, launch date, and programming lineup for its new streaming service, which will be called Peacock. Launching in April 2020 with over 15,000 hours of content, the service will feature TV originals and classics alongside films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination, and more.
The service will be both advertising and subscription supported, but a price point has yet to be revealed.
New shows that were revealed today include a Battlestar Galactica reboot from Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail, a Saved by the Bell revival starring Elizabeth Berkley and Mario Lopez, a Punky Brewster reboot starring Soleil Moore Frye as a grown-up version of her former character, a new comedy from Parks and Rec and The Good Place creator Mike Schur called Rutherford Falls starring Ed Helms, the new season of A.P. Bio, and a second Psych spinoff movie. There’s also a drama series called Dr. Death, based on the podcast of the same name and starring Jamie Dornan, Alec Baldwin, and Christian Slater.
Additionally, Peacock will play host to a brand new weekly late night show from Late Night with Seth Meyers standout Amber Ruffin, executive produced by Seth Meyers, as well as a new SNL docuseries called Who Wrote That and a new talk show from Jimmy Fallon.
In terms of library titles, Peacock will be the exclusive streaming home of both The Office and Parks and Recreation, meaning the latter title will also be departing Netflix soon. The Office leaves Netflix at the end of the year. Other existing TV shows that will call Peacock home (but perhaps not exclusively) include:
30 Rock
Bates Motel
Battlestar Galactica
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Cheers
Chrisley Knows Best
Covert Affairs
Downton Abbey
Everybody Loves Raymond
Frasier
Friday Night Lights
House
Keeping Up with the Kardashians
King of Queens
Married…with Children
Monk
Parenthood
Psych
Royal Pains
Saturday Night Live
Superstore
The Real Housewives
Top Chef
Will & Grace
The inclusion of Saturday Night Live is notable here, and I’ll be curious to see if they host a curated selection of older episodes, or are simply streaming the most recent season.
On the film side of things, Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation are developing premium original films and animated series for Peacock, but the following library titles will be available on launch day:
Bridesmaids
Knocked Up
Meet the Parents
Meet the Fockers
American Pie
A Beautiful Mind
Back to the Future
Brokeback Mountain
Casino
Dallas Buyers Club
Do the Right Thing
Erin Brockovich
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
Field of Dreams
Jaws
Mamma Mia!
Shrek
The Breakfast Club
The Bourne franchise
The Despicable Me franchise
The Fast & Furious franchise
Peacock will also feature more than 3,000 hours of Telemundo content, including Armas de Mujer. Stay tuned for more information as it’s released, and for a look at the competition, click here to see everything coming to Disney+.