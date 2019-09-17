NBCUniversal Reveals Release Date and Programming Lineup for Streaming Service “Peacock”

0

NBCUniversal today announced the title, launch date, and programming lineup for its new streaming service, which will be called Peacock. Launching in April 2020 with over 15,000 hours of content, the service will feature TV originals and classics alongside films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination, and more.

The service will be both advertising and subscription supported, but a price point has yet to be revealed.

New shows that were revealed today include a Battlestar Galactica reboot from Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail, a Saved by the Bell revival starring Elizabeth Berkley and Mario Lopez, a Punky Brewster reboot starring Soleil Moore Frye as a grown-up version of her former character, a new comedy from Parks and Rec and The Good Place creator Mike Schur called Rutherford Falls starring Ed Helms, the new season of A.P. Bio, and a second Psych spinoff movie. There’s also a drama series called Dr. Death, based on the podcast of the same name and starring Jamie Dornan, Alec Baldwin, and Christian Slater.

Additionally, Peacock will play host to a brand new weekly late night show from Late Night with Seth Meyers standout Amber Ruffin, executive produced by Seth Meyers, as well as a new SNL docuseries called Who Wrote That and a new talk show from Jimmy Fallon.

In terms of library titles, Peacock will be the exclusive streaming home of both The Office and Parks and Recreation, meaning the latter title will also be departing Netflix soon. The Office leaves Netflix at the end of the year. Other existing TV shows that will call Peacock home (but perhaps not exclusively) include:

30 Rock

Bates Motel

Battlestar Galactica

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Cheers

Chrisley Knows Best

Covert Affairs

Downton Abbey

Everybody Loves Raymond

Frasier

Friday Night Lights

House

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

King of Queens

Married…with Children

Monk

Parenthood

Psych

Royal Pains

Saturday Night Live

Superstore

The Real Housewives

Top Chef

Will & Grace

The inclusion of Saturday Night Live is notable here, and I’ll be curious to see if they host a curated selection of older episodes, or are simply streaming the most recent season.

On the film side of things, Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation are developing premium original films and animated series for Peacock, but the following library titles will be available on launch day:

Bridesmaids

Knocked Up

Meet the Parents

Meet the Fockers

American Pie

A Beautiful Mind

Back to the Future

Brokeback Mountain

Casino

Dallas Buyers Club

Do the Right Thing

Erin Brockovich

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Field of Dreams

Jaws

Mamma Mia!

Shrek

The Breakfast Club

The Bourne franchise

The Despicable Me franchise

The Fast & Furious franchise

Peacock will also feature more than 3,000 hours of Telemundo content, including Armas de Mujer. Stay tuned for more information as it’s released, and for a look at the competition, click here to see everything coming to Disney+.