For Your Consideration: Episode 14 – NBR, Gothams, NY Critics Honor Trio of Best Pictures

the Collider show that breaks down awards season with hosts Scott Mantz and Jeff Sneider, who discuss the three different Best Picture winners honored by the National Board of Review, the Gotham Awards and the New York Film Critics Circle. By spreading the love, these three organizations have seemingly indicated that there is no clear frontrunner this season, no runaway awards train that can't be stopped. The question is, do these precursors actually matter, or do they simply reinforce the awards season narratives of which Film Twitter can't get enough.

Perri Nemiroff was out on assignment this week, so she missed a fun discussion between Scott and Jeff about how it was obvious that New York critics would celebrate Alfonso Cuarón’s personal drama Roma, while NBR went for Peter Farrelly’s crowdpleaser Green Book. Jeff had a feeling that Cuarón’s black-and-white foreign language film would be irresistible catnip for hoity-toity New Yorkers, who rarely go for blockbusters like A Star Is Born or feel-good films like Green Book. Those kinds of movies just aren’t their collective bag, but Roma is obviously a deserving winner, and it’s certainly a favorite in several Oscar categories.

Jeff was delighted that the Gothams embraced Chloe Zhao‘s little-seen indie The Rider. It’d be great if that film was recognized by the Academy rather than be relegated to the Indie Spirit Awards, not that there’s anything wrong with those! Another indie movie that flexed its awards muscles this past week was A24’s First Reformed, as Paul Schrader’s screenplay is clearly one to be reckoned with. Speaking of which, Ethan Hawke is building momentum for his performance as a conflicted priest, while Support the Girls star Regina Hall is now firmly in the awards conversation. It’s too bad there’s no Oscar for up-and-coming talent, as the Eighth Grade duo of Bo Burnham and Elsie Fisher have been running away with most of the “breakthrough” honors. The guys also talk about how Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse could give Pixar a run for its money this year, and how Cold War could benefit from Roma possibly winning Best Picture.

Finally, Scott sits down with Oscar winner Justin Hurwitz, composer of Damien Chazelle‘s First Man, to discuss the music he created for the astronaut drama starring Ryan Gosling and Claire Foy. It’s a very different assignment than La La Land, and Hurwitz rises to the occasion to deliver a memorable score.

